Seoul claims N. Korea has supplied Russia with 200 long-range artillery pieces

Multiple rocket launchers fire during a drill of the Korean People's Army on March 7. Photo: KCNA

North Korea has supplied Russia with 200 long-range artillery pieces, a South Korean defence ministry official claimed.

The North has given Moscow "some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition," the South Korean official said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

North Korea could "additionally supply troops, weapons and ammunition going forward", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Seoul, Kyiv and Washington have all said that North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia last year to help the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have confirmed the deployment.

However, the two countries signed an agreement, including a mutual defence clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the nuclear-armed North last year.

