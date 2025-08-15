Seoul expresses ‘deep regret’ over Japanese leaders’ visits to war shrine

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea on Friday voiced “deep disappointment and regret” after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine — seen by many as a symbol of Japan’s militaristic past — and lawmakers visited on the 80th anniversary of the country’s World War II surrender.

Marking Korea’s Liberation Day, the foreign ministry urged Japan’s leaders to “squarely face history” and demonstrate “humble reflection and genuine atonement” as the basis for a future-oriented bilateral relationship. Yasukuni honors 2.46 million war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The visits came ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s planned trip to Tokyo next week for talks with Ishiba. Earlier in the day, Ishiba expressed “remorse” over Japan’s wartime past — the first such statement by a Japanese leader since 2013 — a move Seoul’s presidential office said it was “paying attention to” in hopes of building trust.

News.Az