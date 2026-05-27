Seoul says Iran-linked missiles hit South Korean vessel in Hormuz

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Anti-ship missiles believed to be developed and used by Iran were likely involved in an attack on a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

However, the ministry stopped short of identifying which Iranian actor launched the missiles or determining whether the strike was intentional.

“Technical analysis concluded that the unidentified airborne objects were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran,” South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said during a press briefing announcing the findings of the government’s weeks-long investigation into the incident.

The ministry had previously stated that the vessel, the HMM Namu, operated by major South Korean shipping company HMM Co., was struck by “two unidentified airborne objects” on May 4 while stranded in the strategically important waterway amid tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict.

Following the attack, a government investigation team carried out an extensive analysis of engine debris recovered from the objects in an effort to determine their origin and identify those responsible.

According to the findings, the first warhead failed to explode, while the second detonated upon impact. The missiles are reportedly used by the Iranian navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran-backed groups.

Investigators reached their conclusion based on examinations of the recovered engines, warheads, explosive materials and airframe fragments collected from the damaged vessel.

Although the government could not confirm the launch location, identify the exact perpetrator or determine the motive behind the attack, Park stated that “multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran.”

“With regard to intent, it is extremely difficult to reach a definitive conclusion, as it is a subjective matter and cannot be established unless acknowledged by the responsible party,” he added.

The foreign ministry later summoned Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi to formally protest the attack on the South Korean vessel and demand “responsible measures, including steps to prevent a recurrence,” according to Park.

Arriving at the ministry building in Seoul, the Iranian envoy declined to answer reporters’ questions regarding whether Iran acknowledged responsibility for the attack or intended to issue an apology.

The strike caused an explosion and fire aboard the ship, leaving one of the vessel’s 24 crew members with minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had “taken some shots” at the HMM Namu and other targets. However, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul has maintained that Tehran “firmly and categorically” denies any involvement by its military.

The HMM Namu is currently undergoing repairs in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran has effectively restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict that erupted in late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The HMM Namu and 25 other vessels had been stranded in the vital maritime corridor. However, a South Korean oil tanker operated by HMM successfully passed through the waterway last week, becoming the first Korean-managed vessel to do so since the conflict began.

News.Az