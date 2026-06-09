Separate kidnapping case emerges near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, has issued an alert regarding a separate kidnapping suspect wanted in an unrelated case located just a few miles from the 84-year-old Arizona resident’s home, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Authorities identified the suspect as Coral Michelle Smith, a 40-year-old woman with a lengthy criminal record, who is being sought in connection with a separate kidnapping investigation approximately seven miles from Guthrie’s residence in the Catalina Foothills area.

According to the sheriff’s department, Smith is accused of involvement in a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon incident that took place on May 29 near the intersection of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson.

Pima County officials called on the community to “be on the lookout” for the woman, but declined to release additional details about the incident.

Authorities did not indicate any connections between Smith and “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, who vanished from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Smith has previously been accused of kidnapping, assault, robbery and disorderly conduct in Pima County, and served four different stints in prison, according to court records.

She was found guilty of robbery in 2011, guilty of disorderly conduct and attempted vehicle theft in 2014, guilty of robbery in 2019 and guilty of criminal trespass in 2021.

She was also found guilty of attempted vehicle theft in 2022 and guilty of aggravated assault with physical injury in 2023.

The 2019 case involved kidnapping and drug charges, where the victim was listed as under 15 years old, according to court records. Those charges were eventually dismissed.

Smith has used several aliases, including Corral Albright, Coral Albright-Smith, and Under The Sea Smith, local 13 News reported.

Police described her as 5 feet 6 and 136 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Smith also has a number of tattoos, including a smiley face and heart on her right ankle, a rose with flames on her right foot, and the words “love, life, family” on her left leg.

News.Az