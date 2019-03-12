Separatist Karabakh regime on occupied Azerbaijani lands trying to mislead int'l community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “representative” of the separatist regime established on occupied territories of Azerbaijan is trying to mislead the international community, said Tural Gan

Commenting on the statements of the “representative” of the “foreign ministry” of the separatist regime formed on occupied Azerbaijan lands, regarding the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the head of the Azerbaijani community noted that the statements of the “representative” of the separatist regime are unfounded and aim to damage the negotiations on the resolving of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, diverting attention from the subject of negotiations.

“The absurd complaints made by the so-called representative of the separatist regime about the documents adopted at the summits of the OSCE Security Council in Helsinki and Budapest, serve nothing but to mislead the international community. If the “representative” speaks only about the existence of the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as an interested party, and ignores the existence of the Azerbaijani community, then his inability to understand the essence of the said Helsinki document is only regrettable,” added Ganjaliyev.

According to the head of the Azerbaijani community, if the "representative" of the separatist regime speaks about the document of the Budapest Summit and is committed to the obligations of this document, then he must fully comply with the norms of this document.

“The document adopted at the level of the heads of state and government participating in the Budapest summit in 1994 reads: “They (the heads of state and government of the OSCE participating states) confirmed their commitment to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and welcomed the political support given by the Security Council to the CSCE's efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict”,” Ganjaliyev added.

He noted that the Annex No. 2 adopted in November 1995 regarding the schedule of events to resolve the situation in the occupied territories is an integral part of discussions on the ceasefire regime.

“This document specifically provides for the withdrawal of troops, in accordance with the schedule, from the occupied Agdara, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan and the measures to clear the territories of the mines,” he said. “The Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan remains hostage to the occupation regime, which is continuation of Sargsyan-Kocharyan junta.”

“Establishment of permanent and fair peace in the region is possible only after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of the Azerbaijani population expelled from there,” he noted. “The members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan believe that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities can live together again in peace within the internationally recognized borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, and to this end are ready to engage in dialogue.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az