Separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh announces its dissolution

The remnants of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region have announced their self-dissolution.

This is stated in the “decree” of the “head” of the puppet regime Samvel Shahramanyan, published on September 28, News.Az reports.

The text of the “decree,” in particular, states that all institutions and organizations are to be dissolved by January 1, 2024, and the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” ceases to exist.

“The population of Garabagh should familiarize themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to subsequently make an independent and individual decision on the possibility of staying (returning) in Garabagh,” the “decree” says.

