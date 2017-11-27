Separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh open exhibition in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A provocative event against Azerbaijan has been organized in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.

An exhibition titled “Revival”, consisting of works by seven young artists from the self-proclaimed “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, opened at Ayartun Center of Armenian Apostolic Church in Tbilisi, APA's Georgia bureau reports.



The exhibition that will last until December 20, is being held with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Diaspora, “Tekeyan Center” Foundation and “Museums of Shusha City” organization.



The official opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the clergyman of the Armenian Church in Tbilisi Virab Kazaryan, a representative of the Armenian Embassy in Georgia and representatives of the Armenian community. One of the artists whose works are also exhibited is Samvel Davadyan.



The Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia has expressed concern over the issue to Georgia’s relevant authorities.

News.Az

News.Az