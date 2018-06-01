Serbia abolishes visa regime with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia made a decision on visa exemption for Azerbaijani nationals, who hold ordinary passports, from June 2, 2018, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.

Under the decision, the nationals of Azerbaijan, holders of ordinary passports, can enter, transit through and stay in the territory of Serbia without a visa for a period not exceeding 90 days in a period of 180 days from the date of entry, if there are no hindrances defined in Article 11 of the Law on Foreigners, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

On May 21, Azerbaijan and Serbia also signed an agreement on air services, which provides for opening of regular flights between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az