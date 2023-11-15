Serbia, Azerbaijan open new chapter in economic cooperation, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Belgrade and Baku have opened a new chapter in their economic and bilateral cooperation by signing a contract on the volumes of gas that Azerbaijan will supply to Serbia, Dubravka Djedović Handanović, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, said on Wednesday.

Minister Handanović made the remarks after the signing of a “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia on promoting cooperation between SOCAR and Srbijagas, as well as an agreement on gas sales between SOCAR and Srbijagas, News.Az reports.

“After the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria-Serbia Interconnector, which is expected to be commissioned in the near future, we are going to achieve our strategic goal of diversifying our sources of supply for this energy source and further bolstering our role as a transit country for gas distribution to Central Europe,” she said.

Minister Handanović added that the signed contract outlines the delivery of 400 million cubic meters of gas in the next year, and both countres expect these volumes to increase further in the coming years.

News.Az