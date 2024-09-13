Serbia seeks to boost Russian gas supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgrade has proposed an increase in Russian gas supplies to Serbia before their current contract expires in March 2025, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has revealed.

"I hope we can finalize this agreement within the year. Increasing our gas purchases from Russia would be beneficial," Vulin told Izvestia newspaper. Vulin noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, have shown support for initiating discussions on a new proposal for gas supplies before the existing contracts end."I am very grateful to President Putin, and the energy and economy ministers for their prompt response. They suggested starting the process now, rather than waiting until the contract renewal in March. It’s reassuring to have such supportive partners. Negotiations are already underway," he added.

