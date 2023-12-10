Yandex metrika counter

Serbia thanks President Ilham Aliyev for Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector project

Serbian Minister of Mines and Energy Dubravka Djedović Handanović expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the project of Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector, News.az reports.

She spoke at the launching ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.


