Serbian army, security forces ordered for combat readiness - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered combat readiness Monday for the armed forces and security services at the highest level, said Defense Minister Milos Vucevic, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Serbia, he said.

“It raises us to the highest level of action carried out by the Serbian Army, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and protecting all citizens of Serbia and preventing terrorism and terror against Serbs wherever they live,” said Vucevic.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said Vucic also ordered security forces within the ministry to be at full combat readiness.

"I have ordered the full combat readiness of all units of the ministry… as soon as they are placed under the command of the Chief of General Staff and occupy the designated positions operational plan," said Gasic.

News.Az