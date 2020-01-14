Serbian news portal highlights Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian www.pressserbia.com web portal has published an article on Azerbaijan`s tourism potential. The article provides an insight into the history of Azerbaijan, Baku and its architecture, the Oil Rocks and other places of interests, AZERTAC reported.

The article says that Baku, which typically combines elements of East and West, has become a famous host of major international events. “The creation of a diversified tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan has increased foreign tourists` interest in the country. About 3 million tourists visit the country annually.”

The article also highlights ancient monuments, archaeological and historical sites in the country, including Ateshgah, Gobustan rocks, Yanardagh and etc.

