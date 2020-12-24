Serbian premier Europe's 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Serbian prime minister on Thursday received BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine showing that the vaccine is valid and officially launching the country's vaccination campaign against coronavirus, according to Anadolu Agency.

Ana Brnabic along with Social Policy Minister Darija Kisic Tepavcevic received the vaccine as a sign of trust.

Brnabic has become the first European prime minister to receive the vaccine.

She said that today marks the beginning of the end of the coronavirus.

"I felt obliged to be the first to receive the vaccine, in order to show that we believe in this vaccine," Brnabic stressed.

On Tuesday, 4,875 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine arrived in Serbia.

As officials announced, the vaccination has started Thursday in the homes for the elderly.

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon after receiving his vaccine said that this is a great day for Serbia because the fight against coronavirus starts with weapons.

"There is still an emergency situation in our hospitals, we are doing everything to convey a real message to people, so we are still doing that today.

"The vaccine is completely safe and secure, behind that is the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices," Kon added.

Minister Kisic Tepavcevic noted that there is great interest in vaccination.

"Two doses are needed to create immunity, and immunity is safe for seven days after receiving the second vaccine," said Kisic Tepavcevic.

So far, we have been passive in this fight, and from today we will start an active fight against the virus, she added.

News.Az

News.Az