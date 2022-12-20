Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Serbian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az