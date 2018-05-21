Serbian president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on May 21.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Serbian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the flags of the two countries, APA reports.

President Vucic was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

News.Az

