Serbian president ends official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Serbian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Aleksandar Vucic was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az