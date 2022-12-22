Serbian President makes Facebook post on his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has made a post on his working visit to Azerbaijan on his Facebook account, News.Az reports.

“I express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for high hospitality and the people of Azerbaijan for their sincere friendship with Serbia. Every time I come to Baku, I see huge and incredible progress, which is an indicator of the power of leadership, the foresight of President Ilham Aliyev and the fact that he leads his country with great love. As sincere friends of Azerbaijan, this makes us very happy," the post says.

News.Az