Serbia’s Vucic hails Azerbaijan's growing role as political force

Azerbaijan is increasingly emerging as a significant political force, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Vucic emphasized the importance of the growing cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.He noted that the ongoing negotiations on energy collaboration and the construction of a gas power plant are crucial for Serbia’s future.He stressed the strategic significance of the gas corridor linking Bulgaria and Serbia, which facilitates gas collection and electricity production. Vucic also noted the value of Russia’s logistical connections through Azerbaijan to Iran and beyond, which further benefit Serbia.The Serbian president placed particular focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the "Middle Corridor," which connects Central Asian nations and holds substantial strategic value for Serbia. "I am truly impressed by the progress I’ve witnessed in Azerbaijan recently," he remarked.Vucic confirmed that Serbia will continue to strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan, underscoring the growing importance of bilateral ties.

