Sergei Lavrov: "Russia is concerned about the situation in Armenia"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The events, taking place in Armenia contradict the statements of the country's new leadership about the refusal to pursue their political predecessors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

"As the ally of Yerevan, Russia has always been interested in stability of the Armenian state therefore the events can't but disturb us including from the point of view of the tasks of normal functioning of those organizations in the CIS area," he noted.

"Over the past few days, we have repeatedly brought this concern to the Armenian leadership," the minister added. "We expect that after all the situation will go in a constructive way".

According to him, during the political crisis in Armenia in May of this year, Moscow was very pleased to note that the solution to the crisis was based on the compromise with all the leading parties.

Note that a court in Yerevan authorized on Friday the arrest of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan in connection with suppressing protests in the country on March 1, 2008.

News.Az

News.Az