Sergey Luzyanin: Classic Silk Road via Azerbaijan is the most promising

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The route of the International Transport Corridor of the Silk Road Economic Belt via Azerbaijan is the most promising and the most classical route among all si

Luzyanin emphasized the predictability and non-conflict core of the route through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. "Although it will involve more countries than others, this corridor is the most promising,” he said, adding that it will be a replication of the classical Silk Road route, which was an ancient network of trade routes that were for centuries central to cultural interaction through regions of the Asian continent connecting the East and the West.

“This is the historically correct Silk Road, and now it is recreated practically in all areas," he said.

“Despite all the complexity of the implementation of the route through Azerbaijan, it has the greatest economic potential. "It is clear that it is necessary to connect at least 7-8 states, including Central Asia and the Caspian basin, but it is very promising in terms of transit, exchange of goods and capital. China has always been the leader of the developing world, and here China will be able to make tremendous investments into the development of this project. Two Chinese banks have already offered a program of $23.1 billion, which will go to logistics, creation of hubs and storage facilities as well as the organization of joint ventures," Luzyanin said.

News.Az

News.Az