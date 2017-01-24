Serial explosions kill six in Baghdad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chain explosions have killed at least six civilians in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, leaving dozens of others injured.

The casualties occurred on Tuesday in three explosions across the city, Iraq’s al-Sumariah news network reported, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The first blast saw explosives loaded onto a vehicle being set off at an automobile showroom in the al-Nahdah neighborhood in the city’s central area.

Casualties were also caused after a blast rocked the capital’s al-Sa’adoon neighborhood and a booby-trap went off in the Iskan neighborhood in the city’s western part, PressTV reports.

No immediate claims of responsibility were made. But ISIS terrorists have been taking Baghdad under almost-daily bombing attacks in an apparent retaliation for an ongoing operation to retake the northern city of Mosul from them.

News.Az

