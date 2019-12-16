Series of events named Nasimi Days held in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the declaration of 2019 as the "Year of Nasimi" due to the 650th anniversary of the great poet

On 9 December, the first event regarding the presentation of the newly translated book into Italian namely “Nasimi Poetry”, was organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, University of Naples "L'Orientale" and the Italian publishing house Sandro Teti. The event was attended by the professors and students of the University, as well as urban scientific and cultural circles.

The Vice-Rector of the University of Naples "L'Orientale", professor Rita Librandi made the opening speech at the conference and spoke about the work of the great Nasimi, noting that he made an invaluable contribution to the development of the socio-artistic thinking of the eastern peoples along with his own country Azerbaijan.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Ambassador Gunay Afandiyeva mentioned about the unrivaled role of the ingenuity of Nasimi, who has a special place among the personalities that the Turkic World bestowed upon the world culture and art. In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva stated that the mission of the Foundation is to preserve, learn and promote the Turkic cultural heritage on an international level and also mentioned the activities of the Foundation and future projects. Speaking about the importance of the book “Nasimi Poetry”, G. Afandiyeva also noted that the collection of works, along with the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic World, enables the Italian readers to learn the works of the great poet even more closely.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic Mammad Ahmedzada expressed special gratitude for the assistance in organizing the event dedicated to the great thinker Nasimi, who is one of the great examples of world poetry, and also noted that such events contribute to the expansion of academic ties. Mammad Ahmadzada talked about recent projects in Italy with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with Sandro Teti, which played an important role in the publication of the book. The diplomat emphasized the significant role of Nasimi in the development of the Azerbaijani literary language, as well as the holding of "Nasimi days" in Italy as part of the 650th anniversary of the great poet.

Professor Michele Bernardini, head of the Department of Asian, African and Mediterranean countries at the University of Naples "L'Orientale", shared with the conference participants the wealth of the cultural heritage of the poet, whose work is filled with ideological values and artistic excellence.

Mr. Sandro Teti, the head of the Sandro Teti publishing house, noted that the book, consisting of more than 100 gazals and rubais of the great poet, published with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, will play an important role in promoting Nasimi's work in Italy. Mr. Teti also noted that many books published in Azerbaijan, including translations of Azerbaijani authors into Italian, made an invaluable contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in Italy.

The second event was held on December 10 at the Sapienza University of Rome, the largest university in Rome, with the memorial conference of the great poet and the introduction of the book Nasimi Poems.

The event was co-organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Italian Republic, the International Rome Sapienza University and Italy's Sandro Teti publishing house. Faculty members, scientists, students and diaspora members in Italy have participated in the event.

Before the event, Ambassador Gunay Afandiyeva, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, met with Antonello Biacini, the Rector of the Unitelma Sapienza University of Rome and the President of the Sapienza Foundation, to discuss the possibilities of cooperation between the Foundation and the higher education institutions of Italy. Gunay Afandiyeva gave comprehensive information about the organization and proposed the establishment of the Turkic World Center in the university in the future. Subsequently, the parties exchanged ideas on further joint cooperation.

Professor Daniel Pomier Vincelli made the speech at the opening of the conference and emphasized the role of the La Sapienza University in today's event to promote Azerbaijani culture in Italy. Mr. Vincelli thanked the organizers of the event and noted that such events contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

University professors Fabio Grassi and Carlo Chereti talked about the life and work of the great poet and emphasized the need to study his literary heritage on a global scale.

G. Afandiyeva gave information about the activities carried out in Azerbaijan and abroad due to the Nesimi Year and stated that a recent planting campaign of 650000 trees was carried out with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. The head of the Foundation said that the main goal of the organization is to protect, study and popularize the culture and heritage of the Turkic World.

Mammad Ahmadzada thanked the administration of the University for organizing a presentation on the work of the great thinker Nasimi, who is one of the perfect examples in world poetry. Mr. Ahmadzada also noted the important role of the two countries' cooperation in the field of education.

Sandro Teti, the head of the “Sandro Teti Editore” publishing house, mentioned publications promoting the Azerbaijani culture and literary heritage, and praised the cooperation with the Foundation.

Marilena Rea, an Italian translator of Nasimi's works, shared her feelings during the translation of the book.

The last stop of the Nasimi Days organized in Italy was Venice. On December 11, the final event took place with the co-organization of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy and the University of Ca` Foscari in Venice.

Gunay Afandieva, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Michel Bugliese, rector of Ca’Foscari University met before the event. The parties discussed the possibilitıes of cooperation between the Foundatıon and the University in the future. Speaking about the Foundation’s activities, Ambassador Afandieva made a proposal of the establishment of the Turkic World Centres in various universities and the possibility of cooperation with Ca' Foscari University. At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed on further collaboration.

At the event Gunay Afandiyeva, the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mammad Ahmedzada, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Italian Republic, Professor Carlo Frappi, director of activities on Azerbaijani Studies at the Ca’ Foscari University, Italy's famous Turkologist scientist Can Piero Bellinceri, and the Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aliya Agazade talked about the rich literary heritage of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadeddin Nasimi, his important place in Azerbaijani literature and the events organized for the eternalization of the memory of the poet.

The conference was also attended by the professors and students of the university, representatives of scientific, academic and cultural circles of the city.

The documentary film, The Sun of the Eternal Love about the life and work of the brilliant poet, which is prepared by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was also shown at all three events.

The events organized in Naples, Rome and Venice ended with the performance of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki and the presentation of a number of Nasimi poems in the form of artistic and musical composition.

The activities in all three cities were appreciated by the participants.

