Service and combat activities done in any weather conditions: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, interacting with other government agencies, clean the supply roads of snow cover in the liberated territories to ensure the roads are constantly kept in working condition, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Necessary engineering support measures are being implemented in any weather conditions to ensure the high-level organization of service and combat activities of units stationed in mountainous area with difficult terrain, as well as provide the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat equipment.

