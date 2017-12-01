Yandex metrika counter

Servicemen beaten in Armenian army

  • World
  • Share
Servicemen beaten in Armenian army

Two crimes were recorded as a result of hazing in occupant Armenian army.

Two servicemen were hospitalized with traumas.

As a result of the incident between junior sergeant of the anti-tank regiment Ashot Gevorkyan and regiment soldier Armen Markaryan, the latter had his eye injured.

Contract soldier Rafael Manukyan, native of Armenia, was beaten by his fellows-in-arms who were enlisted from Karabakh.

Seriously injured Manukyan was furtehr transferred to the military hospital of Khankandi. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      