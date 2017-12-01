Servicemen beaten in Armenian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two crimes were recorded as a result of hazing in occupant Armenian army.

Two servicemen were hospitalized with traumas.

As a result of the incident between junior sergeant of the anti-tank regiment Ashot Gevorkyan and regiment soldier Armen Markaryan, the latter had his eye injured.

Contract soldier Rafael Manukyan, native of Armenia, was beaten by his fellows-in-arms who were enlisted from Karabakh.

Seriously injured Manukyan was furtehr transferred to the military hospital of Khankandi.

News.Az

News.Az