Servicemen beaten in Armenian army
Two crimes were recorded as a result of hazing in occupant Armenian army.
Two servicemen were hospitalized with traumas.
As a result of the incident between junior sergeant of the anti-tank regiment Ashot Gevorkyan and regiment soldier Armen Markaryan, the latter had his eye injured.
Contract soldier Rafael Manukyan, native of Armenia, was beaten by his fellows-in-arms who were enlisted from Karabakh.
Seriously injured Manukyan was furtehr transferred to the military hospital of Khankandi.
