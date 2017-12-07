Servicemen have road accident in Armenia: one of the injured is in critical condition - VIDEO

A major traffic accident occurred in Armenia.

The Ford car with state numbers 34 TC 371 pulled out of the roadway on the Vanadzor-Dilijan road, near the village of Shaumyan on December 7 at about 08:30, hit the electric column, and then found itself in the courtyard of one of the rural houses.

By the latest information, the injured driver works at the Vanadzor military commissariat and the passenger is a unit chief in one of the military units. They were taken to the military hospital of Vanadzor.

The driver's condition is assessed as moderate, and the passenger is in a critical condition.

News.Az

