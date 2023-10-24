Servicemen involved in joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military drills awarded (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Distinguished Visitors Day of "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Güler and other guests met with a group of military personnel participating in the exercises.

The defense ministers highly evaluated the progress of the exercises, and presented valuable gifts to the distinguished servicemen from both fraternal countries, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It should be noted that the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercise dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye and conducted in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, will come to an end on October 25.

