Servicemen of Azerbaijan, Central Asian states continue preparation for joint drills
The following tasks were successfully accomplished at the preparatory stage of the “Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise held in Kazakhstan.On the next day of the preparatory stage, Azerbaijan Army servicemen took measures on bringing standard weapons into a combat state, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.
It is worth mentioning that, the exercise is focused on the organization of joint activities of the military personnel of the participating countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - further improvement of their professionalism and level of training.