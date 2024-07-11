Servicemen of Azerbaijan, Central Asian states continue preparation for joint drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The following tasks were successfully accomplished at the preparatory stage of the “Birlestik-2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise held in Kazakhstan.

On the next day of the preparatory stage, Azerbaijan Army servicemen took measures on bringing standard weapons into a combat state, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.It is worth mentioning that, the exercise is focused on the organization of joint activities of the military personnel of the participating countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - further improvement of their professionalism and level of training.

News.Az