Serzh Sargsyan leaves one more post

Former Armenian President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned as chairman of the ruling Republican Party, APA reported citing TASS.

According to reports, Serzh Sargsyan explained his reason for leaving the prime minister post and announced his resignation as chairman of the ruling Republican Party for the sake of peace and stability in the country, news.am reports.

The party’s new chairman is yet to be elected.

