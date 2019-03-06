Serzh Sargsyan’s brother charged with fraud leaves Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has permitted Aleksandr Sargsyan, the brother of former president Serzh Sargsyan, to leave the country for some time.

“The preliminary investigation body has given Aleksandr Sargsyan permission to be out of Armenia for a certain period of time,” Samson Galstyan, the head of NSS press center, told news.am.

Aleksandr Sargsyan is charged with committing particularly large-scale fraud, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia had been selected as a pretrial measure for him.

Various criminal cases are being investigated also against Aleksandr Sargsyan’s two sons as well as against Serzh Sargsyan’s other brother, Levon Sargsyan and his children.

