Serzh Sargsyan’s brother prohibited from leaving Armenia

Armenia’s ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s younger brother Levon and his two children are prohibited from leaving Armenia.

The case instituted by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) is being handled by the Special Investigative Service. According to SRC , the ex-president’s brother and his children concealed property subject to declaration. They are also accused of illegal enrichment.

The criminal proceedings against Levon Sargsyan and his children were launched on Friday after announcing that it fined the GLG Project company, linked to Levon Sargsyan, 800 million drams ($1.7 million) for tax evasion.

According to the case, Levon Sargsyan, his son Narek and daughter Ani are suspected of committing criminal acts stemming from part 1 of Article 310.1 of the Criminal Code and part 2 of Article 314.3 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

When searching the apartment of Narek Sargsyan, the shareholder of "GLG Project Company, Armenian law-enforcement authorities discovered bank documents showing that Levon Sargsyan and his children deposited $6.8 million in a bank in the second-half of 2017, ARKA reported.

News.Az

