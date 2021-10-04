Serzhik is a war criminal and traitor, says Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan is a war criminal, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his recent visit to Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district.

“I have said that Serzhik is a war criminal. I am not the only one who says it. This is also stated by all impartial and independent political scientists and journalists who are familiar with the region. In an interview to a British journalist, he said that he had personally committed the Khojaly genocide. He also explained that the Azerbaijanis should know that the Armenian army could take up arms against the civilian population too. This bloody criminal is Serzhik Sarkisyan,” the head of state said.

The Azerbaijani leader said that it is not an insult to call Serzhik a traitor.

“He has been a traitor at every single step. Firstly, towards the people of Azerbaijan whose bread he had been eating. Secondly, towards Gevorkov, the former first secretary of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, as he was his aide, he carried his suitcase for him. This is part of his biography. He may have had this deleted, but it is still available in our archives. His appointment took place in Baku. We have everything in our archives. Serzhik Sarkisyan was formally Boris Gevorkov's assistant, but he was actually his servant, a kebab maker and a party organizer. What happened then? Then, as soon as the separatist movement began, Serzhik betrayed Gevorkov,” he noted.

President Aliyev stressed that Serzhik Sarkisyan also betrayed his leader Kocharyan.

“It was Kocharyan who took Serzhik by the ear and brought him to office. He appointed him to all positions. He also forcibly had him appointed as president. But the Armenian people hated Serzhik. What happened after that? Less than a year later, he betrayed Kocharyan too and did not even answer his phone calls. Notice how lowly this specimen is,” he added.

News.Az