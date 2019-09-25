Seven dead after boat sinks in central Philippines

Seven people drowned after a boat of a local dragon boat team sank off Boracay island-beach resort in the central Philippines Wednesday morning, Xinhua reported.

The PCG said 14 others were rescued from the boat that sank around 7:40 a.m. (local time), some 300 meters off the coast of the island.

The 21-member "dragon force" team was training for an international competition when the tragedy happened, the PCG added.

The PCG said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Some of the athletes clung to the sinking boat while others reportedly swam back to the shore, the local media reported.

