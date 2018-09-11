Yandex metrika counter

Seven ISIL suspects detained in Istanbul

Seven suspects were detained by anti-terror police in Istanbul on Sept. 11 for their alleged links to ISIL.

The suspects were allegedly recruiting new members, spreading terror propaganda and providing forged documents for convicted ISIL members to help them travel to the conflict zones in Syria, security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told state-run Anadolu Agency.

They were also raising money and regularly changing SIM cards in order to elude surveillance, said the report.

The suspects were detained in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district and taken to the police department, it added.

