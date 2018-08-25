Seven killed in fatal accident in Turkey

A serious traffic accident killed 7 people and wounded three in Turkey's Erzincan.

According to Hürriyet, the accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Erzincan-Sivas highway.

The collision of two cars with a total of 10 people on board killed seven on the spot. The three others were hospitalized in severe condition.

Investigation is under way.

