Seven killed in fatal accident in Turkey
A serious traffic accident killed 7 people and wounded three in Turkey's Erzincan.
According to Hürriyet, the accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Erzincan-Sivas highway.
The collision of two cars with a total of 10 people on board killed seven on the spot. The three others were hospitalized in severe condition.
Investigation is under way.
