Seven killed in Tel Aviv shooting and knife attack -VIDEO

Israeli police have confirmed that seven people were killed in a combined shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv.

Several others were injured - some seriously - when a gunman opened fire at members of the public in the Jaffa area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The deadly attack began in a rail carriage and continued on the platform, local police said in a statement.Footage posted on social media showed motionless bodies strewn on the street.Police said the gunman and another attacker armed with a knife were "neutralised" by members of the public, and described the motive as "terror".The identities of the perpetrators have not been released. Some Israeli media outlets earlier reported the death toll as eight, though it is unclear if this included the attackers.The shooting occurred shortly before an Iranian missile attack against Israel began.Police at the scene were seen taking cover as missiles and air defence rockets flew over the city and air raid sirens blared.Witnesses described the shooting, including Benjamin Ratzon, who told the Reuters news agency: "People were on the ground and they told me to bend down."I saw the terrorist facing me. He wanted to do something and the security forces arrived to the scene and they ran towards him."

