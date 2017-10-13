Seven people detained after explosion in oil refinery in western Turkey

A total of seven people were detained on Oct. 12 after a deadly explosion at a facility of Turkey’s sole oil refining company TÜPRAŞ in the Aegean province of İ

The previous day, four people were killed in a storage tank explosion at the TÜPRAŞ facility, Hurriyet Daily reports.

İzmir’s Aliağa Chief Prosecution Office has opened an investigation into the incident, detaining two chief engineers, one engineer, one security specialist, one supervisor, one site manager, and one project executive from co-packer Beka.

Meanwhile, two injured workers are still being treated in the Menemen State Hospital.

News.Az

