Seventh congress of Azerbaijani journalists to be held on March 10

The 7th congress of Azerbaijani journalists will be held on March 10.

The decision was announced at the meeting of the Press Council’s Board of Directors on Monday, the Press Council told APA.



Chairman of the Press Council, Aflatun Amashov said that, according to the Charter requirements, the members of the Board are included in the Organizing Committee for the congress. The Organizing Committee for the preparation for the congress was established at the meeting.

News.Az

