Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO

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Several animals have been killed and multiple enclosures heavily damaged following a Russian drone strike on a zoo in Kharkiv on Monday.

The attack, which targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). According to local officials, a Russian kamikaze drone struck the grounds of the zoo, instantly sparking a fire inside one of the animal enclosures, News.Az reports, citing Pravda Ukraine.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

While first responders managed to quickly extinguish the flames, the SES later confirmed that the shelling resulted in the deaths of several animals and left others injured.

A coordinated rescue effort involving SES emergency workers, police officers, psychologists, and zoo staff was launched immediately after the impact. Working together, the teams successfully evacuated the zoo's vivarium building, moving the surviving animals out of the disaster zone and into a safe location.

The strike is part of a broader wave of intensified Russian drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities, including both Kharkiv and the capital, Kyiv.

News.Az