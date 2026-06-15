Yandex metrika counter

Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Several animals have been killed and multiple enclosures heavily damaged following a Russian drone strike on a zoo in Kharkiv on Monday.

The attack, which targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). According to local officials, a Russian kamikaze drone struck the grounds of the zoo, instantly sparking a fire inside one of the animal enclosures, News.Az reports, citing Pravda Ukraine.

News about - Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

News about - Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

News about - Several animals killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv zoo - PHOTO

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

While first responders managed to quickly extinguish the flames, the SES later confirmed that the shelling resulted in the deaths of several animals and left others injured.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

A coordinated rescue effort involving SES emergency workers, police officers, psychologists, and zoo staff was launched immediately after the impact. Working together, the teams successfully evacuated the zoo's vivarium building, moving the surviving animals out of the disaster zone and into a safe location.

The strike is part of a broader wave of intensified Russian drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities, including both Kharkiv and the capital, Kyiv.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      