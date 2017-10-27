Several bilateral documents to be signed during Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 30-31, 2017 on the occasion of the inauguration of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway and the 6th Meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Council (HLSC), said the president’s official website on Oct. 27.

President Erdogan, along with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili of Georgia, will attend on Oct. 30 the inauguration ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, a regional project.



President Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev will co-chair the 6th HLSC Meeting between Turkey and Azerbaijan on Oct. 31 with the participation of relevant ministers. All aspects of bilateral relations will be addressed during the meeting.



Regional and international developments, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in particular, will also be discussed in depth and various documents will be signed to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.



The visit is of special importance in that it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

News.Az

