Several dead and dozens missing in southern Ecuador landslide

Several dead and dozens missing in southern Ecuador landslide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers searched Monday for nearly 50 people reported missing after a landslide triggered by months of heavy rain killed at least seven people in southern Ecuador, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The mudslide happened overnight Sunday into Monday, burying dozens of homes and injuring 23 people in the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Quito, officials said.

Rescuers and civilians were seen Monday trying to clear debris by hand to get to any survivors between sheets of twisted metal and split tree trunks.

In the muddy streets of Alausi, a settlement of some 45,000 people surrounded by green hills, shocked residents stood around waiting for news, many in tears.

The avalanche also hit several public buildings, damaged roads and closed three schools.

Since the start of the year, heavy rains in Ecuador have caused the deaths of 22 people, destroyed 72 homes and damaged more than 6,900, according to the SNGR risk management secretariat.

The downpours have caused close to 1,000 dangerous events, such as landslides and flooding.

News.Az