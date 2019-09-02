Several dead in Mali building collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen people have been reported killed when a three-storey building under construction collapsed "like a house of cards" in the Mali capital Bamako, the government and local media reports said., according to Al Jazeera.

Twenty-six people were rescued alive from the partially occupied building after it collapsed just before dawn on Sunday.

"Thanks to the determination of the emergency services, a young girl of around four years has just been pulled out of the rubble alive.

"Another survivor (a woman) has just, happily, been extracted by rescuers," the civil protection ministry said.

The ministry later said an investigation into the building's owner had been opened.

News.Az

