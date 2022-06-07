Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum in Baku

Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several documents were signed as part of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Azamat Askaruly, Chief Executive Officer of JSC “Center for Development of Trade Policy” QazTrade, and Zafar Mammadov, Chairman of the “Ganja Businessmen” Public Union, inked a memorandum of cooperation.

Contracts were also signed for the supply of rolled metal, sunflower oil, salt, rice, and paints.

Moreover, an agreement was signed between the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology (KazStandard) and the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of Azerbaijan.

News.Az