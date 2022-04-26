Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several documents were signed during the next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku on Tuesday.

The documents were inked by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

A protocol on the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and an agreement on cooperation in the field of pension between the two countries were signed during the meeting.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Federal Corporation for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the meeting.

News.Az