Several events to be held Azerbaijani Army within month of "Human Rights"

Several events to be held Azerbaijani Army within month of "Human Rights"

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of Human Rights Day that is celebrated every year on June 18 by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the month of "Human Rights" is held in Azerbaijan.

Conferences, roundtables, book exhibitions, contests, special classes, meetings with the population, educational seminars and other events dedicated to the importance of human rights and freedoms, ways to prevent their violation will be held within the framework of this month in the Army Corpses, formations, military units and special military educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Ministry of Defense reports.

During these events, the questions that participants are interested in will be answered by specialists, experts, and lawyers.

News.Az

News.Az