Several Kyrgyz athletes to pay costs on their own at Baku 2017

The Kyrgyz delegation to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will consist of about 70 athletes.

Report informs citing sputnik.kg that the country will be represented in 11 sports, as swimming, wrestling, judo, boxing, shooting, rhythmic gymnastics, athletics, taekwondo, wushu, volleyball and zorkhana.

The State Agency has allocated 4.69 million som (116 781 AZN) for the delegation of 51 persons for participation in the Games and provision with uniforms. Other athletes will be sent to the Islamic Solidarity Games at the expense of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan or on their own.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.

