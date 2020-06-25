Several more Armenia MPs contract coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several more Armenian MPs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, told news.am.

"Yesterday I said that according to the information I had at that moment, the coronavirus was confirmed in one MP, we had to get the results of the test of the others. It [COVID-19] has been confirmed in several other MPs, but I cannot publish their names; that is, in addition to one, it has been confirmed in three others," Makunts said.

Two Armenian MPs Viktor Yengibaryan and Kristine Poghosyan on Wednesday confirmed on Facebook that they were infected with COVID-19. Opposition parliamentary faction member Vahe Enfiajyan also had tested positive for the coronavirus.

