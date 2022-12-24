Several more ICRC vehicles freely pass along Azerbaijan’s Lachin road (VIDEO)

For the 13th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

Three more vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) pass unhindered along the Lachin road on Saturday.

Earlier, the peaceful protesters created conditions for the movement of several ICRC vehicles and Armenia’s ambulances.

All this once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.





News.Az