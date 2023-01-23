Several more ICRC vehicles pass freely through protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road

Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The ICRC vehicles, having moved this morning from Khankendi in the Lachin direction, traveled backward. The vehicles delivered medicines, baby food, and diapers to Khankandi city.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 43rd straight day.

News.Az