Several more military vehicles of Armenia destroyed: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

As a result of precise strikes by the Azerbaijani army, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The video shows the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles.

News.Az